Primavera Sound Porto Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Charli XCX, Deftones, TV On The Radio & More

Cait Stoddard November 7th, 2024 - 1:44 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Primavera Sound has announced the 2025 lineup for its Porto festival, which will happen on June 12-15, in Porto, Portugal. The event a smaller version of Primavera Barcelona and the headliners Primavera Sound are Charli XCX, Central Cee, Jamie xx, Beach House, Deftones, Fontaines D.C., Haim, Michael Kiwanuka and Turnstile. For ticket and more information, click here.

Floating Points, Caribou, ANHONI and the Johnsons, Denzel Curry, TV on the Radio, Wet Leg, Cap’n Jazz, Kim Deal, Los Campesinos!, The Jesus Lizard, Waxahatchee, Fcukers, Destroyer, Magdalena Bay, Squid, This is Lorelei, Chat Pile, High Vis, Angélica Garcia and other musical acts will be performing at the event as well.

This year’s edition Primavera Sound featured performances from Lana Del Rey, Pulp, and SZA, along with Mitski, Vampire Weekend, PJ Harvey, FKA twigs, Phoenix, Justice, Beth Gibbons, Charli XCX, Troye Sivan and other acts.

