Deftones Dedicate Performance of “Entombed” To Mastodon’s Brent Hinds During Vancouver Show

Khalliah Gardner August 24th, 2025 - 1:30 PM

At their recent Vancouver show, Deftones honored Mastodon’s Brent Hinds by dedicating the song “Entombed” to him. This special moment happened during their first tour performance and was meaningful for fans. The tribute took place in an exciting part of the concert and highlighted the strong friendship between Deftones members and Hinds. Both bands have admired each other’s work in rock and metal music for a long time.

Chino Moreno, the lead singer of Deftones, paused during their show to speak to the audience. He talked about how important a certain song is and mentioned Hinds’ impact and friendship. “Entombed,” known for its deep emotional feel, seemed like a fitting way to honor Hinds by celebrating both his musical success and personal connections beyond work.

The fans who attended were deeply touched by the heartfelt tribute, which showed the mutual respect and admiration between these famous bands. The performance was a big highlight of the evening and highlighted the friendship within the rock and metal music community. Even though this genre is known for its loud sound, it also brings unity among artists. Musicians often support each other during tough times or important events, emphasizing that rock and metal musicians feel like a close family.

Stereogum spoke about the event, highlighting the special bond between Deftones and Mastodon. When Deftones performed to honor Hinds, it was more than just a dedication; it showed their lasting friendship built over years through music and shared experiences. Recognizing Hinds represented how deep relationships often form in the music world, where working together and respecting each other creates long-lasting friendships.

