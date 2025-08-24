Electric Callboy Covers Sum 41’s “Still Waiting”

Home News Khalliah Gardner August 24th, 2025 - 2:38 PM

Electric Callboy is making a name for themselves in the rock world with their lively energy and charm. Their newest surprise shows just how versatile they are: they’ve done an energetic cover of Sum 41’s famous punk-rock song “Still Waiting.” This version keeps the original’s intensity but adds Electric Callboy’s own playful style and excitement. What makes this cover really special is the exciting energy that Electric Callboy brings to their performance, taking it to a higher level. They team up with Frank Zummo, the famous drummer from Sum 41, adding interest and skill that captures people’s attention.

Zummo not only adds his great drumming but also some of his band’s influence, boosting the cover’s feel. This partnership turns it into an unforgettable festival moment where Electric Callboy’s excitement mixes perfectly with Zummo’s rhythmic talent. Together, they create a show that’s both a tribute and an example of creative teamwork. For Zummo, it’s like completing a circle as he performs on music important to him and the German band too—it’s all about admiration, shared respect, and working together which connects well with audiences making this cover stand out in music festivals.

The band has loved Sum 41’s music since they were young, especially the song “Still Waiting.” While playing at festivals with Zummo, they randomly decided to perform this song live in Australia. This moment inspired them to create their own exciting cover of it. Later on, when they got the chance to regularly play alongside Zummo at more festivals, they recorded “Still Waiting” with their unique twist.

Electric Callboy’s video for “Still Waiting” captures the excitement of live rock shows. Shot during various summer festivals, it highlights their energetic connection with fans. The release not only displays the band’s creativity but also honors their influences while adding their own unique style. As they reshape punk rock for today’s audience, Electric Callboy welcomes all fans to join in celebrating this dynamic tribute with them.