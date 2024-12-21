Deryck Whibley Speaks on Sum 41’s “Final Run” of Farewell Shows

Home News Lauren Rettig December 21st, 2024 - 3:34 PM

After announcing the band would be breaking up last year, Sum 41 began planning for a series of farewell show tour dates in 2024 and 2025. However, NME reports that frontman Deryck Whibley has opened up about the band’s “final run” of farewell shows, saying that “it’s finally hitting me that it’s coming to an end.”

Sum 41 confirmed that they would be breaking up following the release of one final album and one farewell world tour. Now, they are coming up on the final 13 dates and Canadian leg of their Tour of the Setting Sum, which will commence next month.

While speaking to iHeartRadio Canada’s Jesse Modz and JD Lewis, Whibley was asked if it was “starting to feel a bit more real” that the “In Too Deep” rockers would be performing at some of the Canadian cities for the last time.

“Well, the weird thing for me is I don’t ever really look at particular shows or single dates. For the first time, this is actually hitting me that the Canadian run is gonna be the last run. So I look at it as a whole rather than just certain dates,” Whibley replied.

He continued, “And everything up until this tour has felt like, ‘Well, we’ve got so many more tours still ahead, so many more legs of the tour to do, so many more shows to [play],’ whereas now there’s only four more weeks left, and this is the final run. So it’s finally hitting me that it’s coming to an end.”

This tour has been full of surprises for the band, specifically Whibley; for one thing, Whibley had to dispel rumors of him lying about his subjection to both verbal and sexual abuse in his memoir. For another, Whibley was hospitalized for pneumonia and Sum 41 was forced to cancel their Australian tour dates.

While this tour has been unpredictable for the most part, tickets are still on sale and available for purchase. Sum 41 will be kicking off their final leg of the tour at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria, British Columbia, on January 10, 2025. From there, the band will make stops in cities such as Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Ottawa and more before wrapping up their final farewell tour at the Scotiabank Arena on January 30, 2025. Visit here to purchase tickets.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi