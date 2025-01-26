Electric Callboy Shares Fun New Single & Video “Elevator Operator”

Home News Juliet Paiz January 26th, 2025 - 6:45 PM

Electric Callboy is starting 2025 with a bang, releasing their new single “Elevator Operator.” The song mixes funky beats, EDM energy, and heavy breakdowns, making it a perfect blend of fun and high-energy. The video adds a quirky touch that fits the band’s playful vibe.

The music video, directed by Schillobros, shows the band turning a regular elevator ride into an epic party. With every stop, things get wilder and more fun, matching the track’s upbeat energy. For example, some stops on the elevator feature cats, a party and a fish tank.

“Elevator Operator” follows the huge success of their single “RATATATA,” a collaboration with Babymetal that blew up, hitting over a million streams in just one day. While that track is still going strong, Electric Callboy is ready to make 2025 their year with huge festivals like their sold-out Escalation Fest and headline shows across Europe.

With their huge fanbase and nonstop energy, “Elevator Operator” is set to be another crowd favorite and take Electric Callboy even higher in 2025.

Prior to their name change, Electric Callboy was called Eskimo Callboy up until June 2022. The band changed their name since the term “Eskimo” is viewed as a derogatory term for the inuit people and they have since apologized to anyone they have ever offended.