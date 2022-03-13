Eskimo Callboy Announce Name Change To Electric Callboy

Home News Anaya Bufkin March 13th, 2022 - 2:45 PM

Ahead of their performance at the Netherlands’ Jera on Air festival in June 2022, the German metalcore band Eskimo Callboy has announced that they have changed their name to Electric Callboy.

According to a report from Theprp, the band, in December 2021, disclosed that due to their past offensive lyrical content, which has become increasingly controversial today, they were removing some of their older songs. Known for their comedic side, the band made a post stating, “The Internet doesn’t forget. Not even the lyrics we wouldn’t write today. We can’t live without fun and irony, but of course there are limits to that. We apologize to everyone we have discriminated or hurt with our lyrics.”

The term, “Eskimo”, is viewed as a derogatory term for the Inuit people based on its colonial origins. Upon this awareness, the band has dropped the term from their name, and the band’s drummer David-Karl Friedrich has just launched a GoFundMe for the citizens of Ukraine, which has raised about $60,000. Friedrich has been supplying Ukrainians in need at the Ukraine border with essential supplies, as well as assisting those displaced by the war with temporary housing and shelter.

In regards to the name change and their effort in helping Ukraine, the band released a video and a statement. The statement starts with, “Some of you that watched our last videos might have expected it already, but today is the day we that we change our name! From now on we are Electric Callboy!” Watch the video below for their full announcement.