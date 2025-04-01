Sum 41 Bids Fans Farewell With New Video For “Radio Silence”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 1st, 2025 - 5:46 PM

Today, the Grammy-nominated and Canadian Music Hall of Fame Rock band Sum 41 have released their final music video for “Radio Silence” through Rise Records. This final music video is a heartfelt tribute to Sum 41’s 29-year legendary career and it capturing the essence of a band that has defined a generation.

Filled with beautiful memories, the video takes fans on an emotional journey through the moments that has shaped the band‘s legacy with electrifying live performances, behind-the-scenes camaraderie, career-defining milestones and fan-favorite moments. This video is more than just a farewell because it is a celebration of the passion, energy and impact that Sum 41 has brought to the world for nearly three decades.

Looking back at the band’s career together, Sum 41 has firmly cemented their place in history with over 15 million records sold worldwide and multiple Billboard Charting releases and number one hits. Thee band have received countless accolades including a Grammy nomination, two JUNO Awards (nine nominations,) a Kerrang! Award in 2002, multiple Alternative Press Music Awards, sold-out tours and tv appearances.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi