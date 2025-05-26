Electric Callboy Unleash Dark New Single “Revery”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 26th, 2025 - 3:11 PM

According to nme.com, German rave-rock band Electric Callboy has released their new song, “Revery,” which sees the band exploring a darker and more serious sound. Also, the ditty marks Electric Callboy’s second release of the year following “Elevator Operator” and their first since the departure longtime drummer David-Karl Friedrich.

“Revery” still contains electronic-adjacent elements and the band’s signature catchy choruses, the number sees Electric Callboy experiment with a more straight-forward metal sound. While talking about the tune, the band said: “This song dives into a darker, more serious side of our sound and means a lot to us personally because it’s so different from what we usually do.”

On another note, Electric Callboy has recently announced that Sum 41 drummer Frank Zummo will be replacing Friedrich on the kit for their upcoming summer festival tour, dubbing him their “drummer for the summer.” This suggests Zummo will not serve as Friedrich’s permanent replacement.