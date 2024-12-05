Sum 41 Cancel Australian Tour Dates Following Deryck Whibley’s Hospitalization

Home News Cait Stoddard December 5th, 2024 - 2:13 PM

According to billboard.com, today, Sum 41 has announced the cancellation of their entire Australian tour, including their co-headlining slot at the Good Things Festival, due to frontman Deryck Whibley’s battle with pneumonia. The band went on social media to share their the decision by citing medical advice from Australian doctors, who deemed Whibley unwell to perform.

“It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce our 2024 Australian tour is unable to proceed. We were beyond excited to deliver this tour from December 4 – December 12 and connect with our Aussie fans once more. Now that we’re here though and under the guidance and direction of multiple Australian doctors, it’s clear that Deryck is too unwell to perform. We understand and appreciate your disappointment – we’re gutted too. The good news is Good Things Festival is still going ahead in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane this weekend with an incredible line-up of local and international acts. We can’t be there, but get along for us and have the best time.” said Sum 41.

The tour was set to support Sum 41’s eighth and final album, Heaven :x: Hell, which was released back in March. The dates were highly anticipated as part of the band’s farewell run, leading up to their final-ever show at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena in January 2025.

The cancellation follows the band’s earlier decision to call off their December 4, sideshow at Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley Music Hall. At the time, the band stated, “Unfortunately, we have to make the difficult decision to cancel tonight’s show in Brisbane due to Whibley being diagnosed with pneumonia. He is receiving the best possible local care.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi