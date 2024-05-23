Babymetal Team Up With Electric Callboy For Collaborative New Single & Video “Ratatata”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 23rd, 2024 - 1:11 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Babymetal and Electric Callboy, two of the most influential bands right now, have collaborated on a new song that will make you dance and sing: “RATATATA.” The song masterfully fuses the signature styles of both bands, seamlessly blending their worlds and pushing the music to exhilarating new limits.

Riding the success of last year’s concept album The Other One, Dance Metal sensation Babymetal are hosting the first edition of their very own festival Fox_Fest this weekend, featuring exclusive appearances by Electric Callboy and Polyphia.

Always pushing boundaries and testing the limits of metal music, Babymetal are no strangers to collaborations, with recent partnerships including Bring Me The Horizon, Tom Morello and Lil Uzi Vert. Catch them in Europe this summer on their festival run, including a main stage appearance at the UK’s Download Festival.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat