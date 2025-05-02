The Cure Shares New Chino Moreno Remix Of “Warsong”

Home News Steven Taylor May 2nd, 2025 - 5:42 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

English rock band The Cure released a remix of their song “Warsong” by Deftones vocalist Chino Moreno. The release is a part of Mixes of a Lost World, a remix album of The Cure’s 2024 album Songs of a Lost World. The remix album has also been released, featuring remixes from various other artists. A video can be found for “Warsong” on The Cure’s YouTube channel.

The video contains black-and-white footage of explosions and destruction, juxtaposed with people and other imagery of life. The lyrics fade in slowly as the song progresses. The clashing themes of the imagery befits the song, itself a commentary on conflict as the title suggests. Lyrics discuss conflict, not just necessarily of organized warfare, but any sort of divide and disdain between individuals, the nature of people to fight and be “born to war.” Moreno’s remix creates a cold and dramatic atmosphere, with hazy lo-fi sounds and spacey creeping lyrics. “I chose Warsong to remix as it’s one of those slow-building, brooding musical pieces that have always drawn me into The Cure’s music.” Moreno said. “My idea with this remix was to strip it back slightly of its organic instrumentation and bring in ridged, mechanical percussion and some down-pitched vocals aimed to bring forth the cold/dystopic feel of the song while maintaining the core beauty of what existed.”

The full release of Mixes of a Lost World contains remixes from artists such as Four Tet, Paul Oakenfold and Orbital. A deluxe edition also includes more remixes, with contributors like Mogwai, 65daysofstatic, The Twilight Sad and Trentemøller.