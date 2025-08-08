Deftones Share Nostalgic New Single “Milk Of The Madonna”

Home News Steven Taylor August 8th, 2025 - 3:15 PM

Today, metal band Deftones has shared “Milk of The Madonna,” a new single from their upcoming album. This marks the second single released for Private Music, their latest album set to release later this month as Brooklyn Vegan reports. The audio can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

The song instantly explodes with the thrashing and booming shredding most would expect out of a classic Deftones track like “Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away).” Chino Moreno’s vocals chime in, mix in a way that has them just barely beating out through the booming percussion and volatile guitar. Combined with the effects over Moreno’s voice, it all combines to make a hazy and misty quality to the song. While it certainly benefits from some modern influences, the song still manages to perfectly capture the same kind of metal that has been Deftones’ signature style. It feels right at home with the rest of their discography, which as many commenters on the video note is quite an impressive feat given just how long they’ve been in the business.

Private Music, set to release on August 22nd, will be the band’s tenth album and their first since 2020’s Ohms. “Milk of the Madonna” is the second single to be released for it, following “My Mind is a Mountain.” In addition to his coming album, the band will be touring following it’s release, including two opening shows for System of a Down and their very own Dia De Los Deftones festival in November.