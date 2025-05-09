Mastodon Kicks Off Tour Replacing Guitarist Brent Hinds With Nick Johnson

Home News Jazmin Mendoza May 9th, 2025 - 4:29 PM

Heavy metal band Mastodon has officially embarked on their 2025 tour, marking a new era and transition for the band as they introduce their new guitarist, Nick Johnston, to their lineup. The change in the band follows the departure of former guitarist Brent Hinds, who parted ways with the band early this year after being together for 25 years, according to Consequence.

In March, the band announced Hinds’ leaving as a mutual decision, and expressed their gratitude for his contributions and wished him the best. They also reassured fans that their plans and touring would proceed as scheduled.

“We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors,” stated Mastodon.

Originally, the band had brought Ben Eller along for their performance at the Sand Festival in March, but later on in the band’s spring tour, they recruited Nick Johnston as their new guitarist.

“While Johnston may not be a household name, the virtuoso guitarist does sport an impressive résumé. The Canadian musician has recorded with Polyphia, Periphery, and Intervals, among others, and went on tour with Between the Buried and Me and The Contortionist in 2019. He’s also released a string of solo albums — which have featured guest spots from the likes of Paul Gilbert and Marco Minnemann — and his videos have totaled roughly 19 million views on YouTube,” stated Consequence.

Now, as Mastodon continues to tour, many fans are excited to see how the band’s sound evolves along with how Johnson fits in with the band.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi