Arcadea Featuring Mastodon’s Brann Dailor Share New Video “Lake Of Rust”

Today, Arcadea has unveiled a final preview of their forthcoming album, Exodus of Gravity, with the release of “Lake of Rust” and its hypnotic lyric video that once again builds on the surreal and Skinner-created album artwork. What is great about the who thing is how the music explodes with a steady blast of synth stabs as Brann Dailor’s heavy metal vocal delivery tears across the stereo field.

“This is where our hero is crossing this giant lake of lava with floating icebergs in it. They’re heading towards the galactic lighthouse where New Arcadea’s mysterious source of light originates. This is everything they see on their adventure. In terms of human emotion, it’s power, anger and revenge. It’s about getting there and saving the day no matter what.” said Core Atoms.

Musically, the track draws from Dailor’s affinity for progressive and electronic music: “I like synth-based music, and that’s a big part of my musical catalog at home: seventies French electronic stuff, in the realm of Arcadea,” Atom says in a newly published interview with Revolver. “Some of my favorite stuff from the bigger prog groups out there, like Genesis, are the synth moments. I wanted to make an album that sounded like those moments.”