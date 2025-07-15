mxdwn Music

Deftones Share Dynamic New Video For “My Mind Is A Mountain”

July 15th, 2025 - 12:18 PM

According to blabermouth.net, the Deftones have shared the official music video for their latest single, “My Mind Is A Mountain,” which is taken from the band’s upcoming album, Private Music, that will arrive on August 22, through Reprise/Warner. The music is stunning because each scene shows the Deftones performing the ditty outside in the eerie dark.

The band recorded and co-produced Private Music in various locations in California, including Malibu and Joshua Tree, as well as Nashville, Tennessee with Grammy Award-winning producer Nick Raskulinecz. The album marks Deftones’s third collaboration with Raskulinecz, who has previously worked Diamond Eyes (2010) and Koi No Yokan (2012.)

In other news, the band has just received several new RIAA certifications, recognizing recent sales milestones. White Pony is now RIAA-certified double platinum, Diamond Eyes is RIAA-certified platinum the and notable singles “Change (In The House Of Flies)” is RIAA-certified four times platinum and “Be Quiet And Drive” is RIAA-certified double platinum.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

