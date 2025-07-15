Deftones Share Dynamic New Video For “My Mind Is A Mountain”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 15th, 2025 - 12:18 PM

According to blabermouth.net, the Deftones have shared the official music video for their latest single, “My Mind Is A Mountain,” which is taken from the band’s upcoming album, Private Music, that will arrive on August 22, through Reprise/Warner. The music is stunning because each scene shows the Deftones performing the ditty outside in the eerie dark.

The band recorded and co-produced Private Music in various locations in California, including Malibu and Joshua Tree, as well as Nashville, Tennessee with Grammy Award-winning producer Nick Raskulinecz. The album marks Deftones’s third collaboration with Raskulinecz, who has previously worked Diamond Eyes (2010) and Koi No Yokan (2012.)