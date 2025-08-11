Brent Hinds Opens Up About Departure From Mastodon In New Social Media Comments: “They Kicked Me Out Of The Band For Embarrassing Them For Being Who I Am”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 11th, 2025 - 1:30 PM

According to loudwire.com, former Mastodon guitarist and co-vocalist Brent Hinds has yet again lashed out at his former bandmates in the comments of an Instagram post that shared a 2012 live performance of “Crack the Skye.” The post in question came from the Hard Rock Files Instagram account, which shared a clip of “Crack the Skye” from 2012, while making special mention of “Brent Hinds Insane Guitar Solo.”

The site also posted a comment stating: “Irreplaceable,” while tagging Hinds account and sharing a tearful emoji. Hinds responded by first stating on the “reel” version of the post, “Not saying I can sing tho.” But then he proceeded to launch into a critique of the performance that slammed his former bandmates.

The departure of Hinds from Mastodon came as a surprise many fans when it was announced back in early March. The statement released by the group was cordial in nature, celebrating “25 monumental years together” and expressing their appreciation for the music and history that they had with Hinds. “We wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors,” the band added in their statement.