Deftones Announce New Album Private Music For August 2025 Release, Share Lead Single “My Mind Is A Mountain”

According to pitchfork.com, Deftones are coming back with their first studio album in nearly five years, Private Music, which will arrive on August 22, through Reprise/Warner. The upcoming album follows Deftones’ 2020 full-length, Ohms and is the band’s 10th studio album. Deftones co-produced and recorded it in California and Nashville with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who also worked with the band on 2010’s Diamond Eyes and 2012’s Koi No Yokan.

Also, the band has dropped their new single, “My Mind Is a Mountain” and as a whole, the ditty is fantastic by how the instrumentation and vocal performance smacks the background and atmosphere with a top notch and harmonic rock vibe. “My Mind Is a Mountain” clearly shows how strong the Deftones still are as a band.

Private Music Track List

1. My Mind Is a Mountain

2. Locked Club

3. Ecdysis

4. Infinite Source

5. Souvenir

6. cXz

7. I Think About You All the Time

8. Milk of the Madonna

9. Cut Hands

10. ~Metal Dream

11. Departing the Body

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat