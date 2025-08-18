Deftones Announce Pitchblack Playback Listening Parties For New Album Private Music

Home News Cait Stoddard August 18th, 2025 - 6:16 PM

According to consequence.net, Deftones have joined forces with Pitchblack Playback to host listening parties for the band’s new album, Private Music, this week in select cities. The events will take place across three days in major cities around the world: August 19, in Amsterdam and Mexico City, August 20, in Los Angeles, London, Melbourne, New York City, Sydney, Toronto, and Vancouver and August 21, Berlin and Paris. Limited tickets are available through Pitchblack Playback.

Fans will experience the new album for the first time over a “premiere sound system” in a darkened room “with no distractions,” as stated in a Deftones newsletter. Pitchblack Playback has hosted similar immersive listening experiences around the world since 2016, presenting classic albums and new releases in sensory-deprivation type environments.

For those who will be able to make it to the aforementioned cities will have to wait a little longer to hear the new record, which drops on August 22. The album was recorded with producer Nick Raskulinecz in Malibu and Joshua Tree, as well as Nashville, Tennessee.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat