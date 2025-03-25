Brent Hinds To Perform Show With Three Solo Projects Following Departure From Mastodon

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 25th, 2025 - 9:45 PM

Former member of heavy metal band Mastodon announces a special performance featuring three solo projects. This event follows the departure of the band after being with them for almost 25 years. The performance is scheduled to take place on April 18 at The Garden Club in Atlanta, Georgia. With three of Hinds’ bands performing Fiend Without A Face, West End Motel, and Dirty B & The Boys, according to Brooklyn Vegan. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

Thet tickets are currently available with the performance providing fans a unique experience of Hinds’ new musical endeavors since his departure from the band. Hinds’ departure was announced in early March, when the Mastodon’s official Instagram posted that the former band member would not be continuing his journey with the band and wished him well.

The band will be releasing a new album soon, although not much detail has been revealed about the album. The band’s guitarist, Bill Kelliher, confirmed in an interview that the album will not have any work featured from Hinds. Brann Dailor Says Mastodon’s Forthcoming Album Revolves Around Concept Of Supernatural Horror

Hinds was quick to embark on his solo career. Many fans are looking forward to seeing what Hinds has to offer musically in his solo career and as he continues to explore the musical landscapes through his current and future projects. It is hard to see bands break apart at times, but it is interesting to see what each artists do on their own and how they use their solo careers to explore something completely new and make a new sound.



Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi