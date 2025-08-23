David Ellefson Admits He Wants to Play Megadeth’s Farewell Tour “I’m A Founding Member Of It”

Home News Khalliah Gardner August 23rd, 2025 - 2:01 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

David Ellefson, a well-known bassist and one of the founding members of Megadeth, has expressed his strong wish to join what he hopes will be the band’s final tour. He shared these feelings publicly as reported by Blabbermouth, showing his deep connection and loyalty to Megadeth. Since helping start the band, Ellefson played an important role in shaping their unique sound. Despite going through some difficulties that made him leave the band for a time, he remains committed and passionate about Megadeth’s music and history.

In an open and heartfelt talk with the media, Ellefson shared his thoughts on Megadeth’s future and his hopes for staying involved. He emphasized how important his role has been as a founding member, noting that he helped shape their unique sound and lasting impact. During this discussion, Ellefson expressed strong feelings about the band—a bond he believes should be celebrated with fans during what he sees as an emotional final tour. His words show a desire to reconnect with both the band’s rich history and its community of loyal fans.

Fans feel a mix of emotions about the idea of Megadeth’s farewell tour. This is mainly because Ellefson has played a big role in creating their music over time. Seeing him perform with Megadeth again would be important for both Ellefson and the band, honoring what they’ve accomplished together as they became famous worldwide. The final tour would celebrate their past successes and huge influence on thrash metal music.

Although it’s not officially announced when this farewell tour will happen, just the rumors have excited metal fans. For Ellefson, joining this last chapter would be a great way to honor a band that’s been important in shaping his life and career. He really wants to reunite with Megadeth for one final unforgettable tour because of the band’s lasting impact on him and heavy metal music as a whole.

