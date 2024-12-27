David Ellefson Joins Forces With Chip Znuff & Stephen Shareaux For New Cover Of Donnie Iris’s “Ah Leah”

Home News Catalina Martello December 27th, 2024 - 9:11 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to Blabbermouth.Net, David Ellefson, former MEGADETH bassist, has released a new cover of Donnie Iris’s “Ah! Leah!” This comes as an end of year holiday surprise as Ellefeson works with vocalists Chip Z’nuff and Stephen Shareaux to create a fresh take on “Ah! Leah!” Along with the vocalists, Drew Fortier is on guitar and Paolo Caridi on drums which finishes the impressive lineup.

Ellefson shared his thoughts for the cover,”The skinny tie alternative rock movement of the early ’80s was such a fun and creative era for music. ‘Ah! Leah!’ was not only a massive FM radio hit; it’s a hauntingly beautiful song with an unforgettable melody and lyric. Alongside acts like Aldo Nova, THE GREG KIHN BAND, Joe Jackson and THE CARS, this was a transformative time for rock music that shaped me as a young musician. This rendition brings together an amazingly talented group of friends and musicians to create a really cool version of this classic, setting a creative tone for the holiday season!”

The video introduces everyone with a photo of them. Behind each photo is a dynamic, vibrant blue swirling image. After everyone in the lineup is introduced, the video features a photo of Elleson, Z’nuff, and Shareaux. The cover keeps the same iconic tunes that Iris first introduced in the early 80s. Ellefson and his lineup show their true talent as they are able to beautifully cover this legendary song while keeping the song’s familiarity.

Chip Z’Nuff spoke about the project, “Anytime I get the opportunity to work with heavyweights on a classic 1980s hit, I sonically attack with as much reflection and intent as possible. David Ellefson picked an incendiary track with Donnie Iris’s ‘Ah! Leah!’, which is the perfect combination of pop meets metal in 2025!”