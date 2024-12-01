Dave Mustaine Shares The Next Megadeth Album Is Being Started

Home News Lily Meline December 1st, 2024 - 3:58 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

If you happen to be a part of Megadeth’s Cyber Army fan club, then you might have already heard the big news: Megadeth is working on a new album.

The announcement was later posted on the band’s subreddit (as reported on by Blabbermouth.net), saying that Dave Mustaine, the band’s frontman, was “moving to the studio” so he could work on the album “for the next six months.” Apparently, a new album has been a point of discussion amongst the bandmates for a while now, evidently not long after the release of their last album, The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!, back in 2022. Since then, they’ve been busy touring⸺rather expensively, one might note⸺so it isn’t as though they’ve had a lot of time to really hunker down and make some magic happen.

The newcomer of the band, guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari, spoke on working towards the new album, saying, “Yeah, actually, already a while back Dave started talking about making the next album and kind of starting to do pre-production. And as soon as he mentioned that, and kind of before that already, once it was clear that I’m gonna be staying with the band, then I kind of started putting my ideas down and just recording any riff ideas that I feel like could be something that could be used in Megadeth. And by now I have a bunch of riffs and ideas that I’ve gathered.”

