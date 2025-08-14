Megadeth To Release Final Album In 2026, Farewell Tour Dates To Be Announced

Home News Cait Stoddard August 14th, 2025 - 11:59 AM

Today, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine has revealed with his worldwide fanbase and Cyber Army that his forthcoming album will be the final Megadeth studio album of his career. The artist also shared that the multi-platinum superstar band will embark on a global farewell tour, which will be kicking off in 2026. Set for next year is a new memoir from Mustaine, details of that will be revealed in the coming months.

“There’s so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional,” says Mustaine. “Most of them don’t get to go out on their own terms on top, and that’s where I’m at in my life right now. I have traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them

The vocalist adds: “We can’t wait for you to hear this album and see us on tour. If there was ever a perfect time for us to put out a new album, it’s now. If there was ever a perfect time to tour the world, it’s now. This is also a perfect time for us to tell you that it’s our last studio album. We’ve made a lot of friends over the years and I hope to see all of you on our global farewell tour. Don’t be mad, don’t be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years.”

Mustaine concludes with: “We have done something together that’s truly wonderful and will probably never happen again. We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it’s played, and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado