Dave Mustaine Speaks On Forthcoming Megadeth Record: “It’s Only A Matter Of A Couple Weeks Before Everybody Converges On To The Studio”

According to blabbermouth.net, during his interview on X Spaces, Dave Mustaine provided an update on the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band‘s upcoming follow-up to 2022’s The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! album. “Right now I’m in the studio working with engineer Chris Rakestraw and everybody else is gone. Teemu is in Switzerland, James and Dirk are in Los Angeles. So it’s just me here by myself with Chris. And Chris leaves tomorrow to go on a vacation.” said Mustaine.

The artist adds: “And I’m working up to the last second today to get as much done as I can before he takes off because we won’t be starting again until he returns somewhere around New Year’s Day. And at that point, it’s only a matter of a couple weeks before everybody converges on to the studio. And for that I’m pumped. And you guys are gonna be excited.”

Regarding what it has been like being back in the studio, Mustaine said: “It’s been frustrating, because I wanna be farther along than I am right now. But that’s quite all right. When you write original music, you’ve always gotta start at the first step and that’s what I’ve been doing my whole career. So, before we did this, I had all four of us listen to the entire catalog and I wanted to make sure they knew chord progressions, lyric patterns, all kinds of stuff like that, so that they would hear tempos and starts and stops and everything to help them be able to song write and contribute also.”

The singer concludes with: “And it’s been really great because Teemu is contributing, Dirk is contributing, like last time, James contributed back in the day and he’s got more stuff coming on this record.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado