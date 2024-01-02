David Ellefson Comments On Megadeth Firing Scandal: “There Was A Sentiment Saying, Let’s Step Back, Let Ellefson Deal With It”

At the time, Ellefson released a statement on Instagram denying all social media chatter that he “groomed” an alleged underage fan. The musician also filed a report with the police department in Scottsdale, Arizona alleging unlawful distribution of alleged sexually explicit images of him by alleged unknown offenders.

When being asked in the 2022 issue of Metal Hammer whether dismissing Ellefson from Megadeth was a difficult decision to take, given the longtime friendship between the two men, Mustaine replied: “I have made mistakes myself and so I know what it feels like to have people gunning for you. But what we had to remember is that Megadeth has a lot of moving parts to it. There are four band members; you’ve got their families, their management companies, the agencies, all of their technicians and on and on and on.”