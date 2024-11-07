David Ellefson’s Dieth Releases New Song “Animal Me”

Home News Will Close November 7th, 2024 - 4:19 PM

Dieth, the metal powerhouse featuring former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, has just released their latest single, “Animal Me”. The new track showcases Dieth’s fierce sound and marks the band’s evolution in the metal world.

The track opens with an explosive riff that quickly establishes the song’s high-octane energy, driven by Ellefson’s signature, thunderous bass lines. Lead vocalist and guitarist Guilherme Miranda brings an intense vocal performance, blending aggression and melody in a way that captures the song’s primal, rebellious themes.

Blabbermouth reports that Ellefson stated that the band had been hard at work for months prior to the songs release.

Drummer Michał Łysejko’s relentless beats add a thunderous backdrop, creating a wall of sound that fans of thrash and heavy metal are sure to appreciate. The production highlights each band member’s technical skill, giving the track an edge that is both modern and rooted in classic metal traditions.

Early reactions from fans and critics have been overwhelmingly positive, praising the song’s powerful arrangement and intense atmosphere.

“Animal Me” is now available on all major streaming platforms, and Dieth has hinted that it is just a taste of more heavy-hitting tracks to come.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado