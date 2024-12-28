Former Megadeth Guitarist Chris Poland Talks About Working With Dave Mustaine

Home News Chloe Baxter December 28th, 2024 - 11:54 AM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

In a recent interview with Greg Prato of Ultimate Guitar, former Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland opened up about his experience working with Dave Mustaine in the studio, offering insights into their creative collaboration and the dynamics that shaped some of the band’s most iconic records.

According to Blabbermouth, Poland, who played on Megadeth’s early classics Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good! and Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying?, explained that Mustaine’s approach in the studio was notably hands-off.

He revealed, “Dave never told anybody what to do, really. Sometimes, he’d ask me to go up an octave or try something different, but it was never micromanaged.”

Poland reflected on his time working with Mustaine on The System Has Failed (2004), a period he described as a positive experience, largely due to Mustaine’s sobriety and the presence of a talented production team.

However, the relationship between Poland and Mustaine has not been without its tensions.

Poland was famously fired from the band in 1987, and Mustaine later alluded to their strained relationship in songs like “Liar” from So Far, So Good… So What? Poland was unsurprised by the lyrical content, remarking, “It’s like the pot calling the kettle black… I just rolled my eyes and was like, ‘Really?’”

In 2004, Poland also found himself in a legal battle with Mustaine regarding the use of his demos on Rust in Peace‘s reissue. Despite his frustrations, Poland has since moved on and focused on his fusion band OHM, which has released multiple albums. The next Megadeth album is upcoming too.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado