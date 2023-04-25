David Ellefson Says Dave Mustaine Fired Him From Megadeth Over ‘Personal Grudges and Resentment’

Home News Cait Stoddard April 25th, 2023 - 1:59 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to consequence.net former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson opened up a little about his alleged removal from the band in 2021 following a alleged online sexual encounter.

During an interview with The Metal Circus, Ellefson discussed his alleged exit from Megadeth, the alleged sexual incident and his current musical Kings of Thrash project.

Ellefson mentioned he allegedly did not choose to leave Megadeth and is “clearly not mad about the past.” The artist still considers himself an “ambassador” for Megadeth due to his history as the band’s bassist.

“I think I’m being very respectful toward it despite how my dismissal was handled. I think I’ve gone above and beyond being respectful.” said Ellefson.

The guitarist went on to say how he was “100 percent” the victim of unwarranted criminalization after an alleged online sexual encounters between Ellefson and a young woman allegedly went viral after the woman shared the videos with friends.

Dave Mustaine and Megadeth parted ways with Ellefson soon after, with Mustaine allegedly declaring that he could never work with the bassist again. Ellefson has since said he was allegedly the victim of “revenge porn” and that Megadeth allegedly kicked him to the “side of the road.”

“First of all, I’m entitled to a personal life, and I didn’t do anything to anyone — period,” said Ellefson when asked if he thought what he did was “bad.” “And that’s just the bottom line. And some people set out to really hurt me. And I don’t really wanna keep digging this up, because now we’re doing the very thing I’m talking, which is not digging it up. We’ve moved on from it. It is what it is, it was what it was, and I certainly set out to prove what it wasn’t. And that’s the path I took.” said Ellefson

As for Megadeth, Ellefson mention he’s happier now that he has moved on from the band and his alleged tumultuous relationship with Mustaine. The bassist also maintains that “personal grudges and resentments” were the alleged key motivation behind his ousting.

“I came forward and [said], ‘It is what it is. Sorry. It’s embarrassing. But the fact that I was discounted from my band was clearly… I think people can see, because [the announcement that I was being fired] was personally signed [by Mustaine]… There was other resentments and other things behind that. And I think that’s what became clear. And again, I did my best to try to mend that fence and to fix that, but he didn’t wanna know about it. So it is what it is…”

Ellefson added: “I don’t even think about Megadeth anymore. I really don’t — I don’t think about it. That whole thing, to me, it’s dead to me, to be honest with you.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson