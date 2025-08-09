J.I.D. Releases New Album “God Does Like Ugly”

Home News Khalliah Gardner August 9th, 2025 - 12:57 PM

J.I.D has impressed the hip-hop world again with his fourth album, God Does Like Ugly. Released by Dreamville/Interscope Records, this album shows J.I.D’s strong commitment to making creative and high-quality music. Executive producer Christo, who has worked closely with J.I.D before, helped guide the project. Together they’ve created a complex mix of songs that highlights J.I.D as a top rapper while also pushing the limits of hip-hop.

God Does Like Ugly is an album that offers something for everyone in the hip-hop world. It features a mix of different musical styles, from J.I.D’s detailed and clever lyrics to exciting beats that keep up the energy. The record also includes mellow R&B vibes, which balance out its more energetic tracks designed to excite crowds at concerts. This variety captures what current hip-hop is all about and creates an intense listening experience that draws listeners in from start to finish.

The album is strong not just because of J.I.D’s energetic talent but also due to the talented artists he works with, creating rich and varied sounds. It starts with “YouUgly,” featuring Westside Gunn, which boldly sets the stage for what’s next. Songs like “Sk8” celebrate Atlanta’s special music style and include contributions from EARTHGANG and Ciara, staying true to J.I.D’s origins and culture.

Additionally, God Does Like Ugly includes a historic moment with Clipse providing new lyrics on the song “Community,” making it even more special. The album also features artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Vince Staples, 6lack, and Don Toliver. Each of these performers brings something unique that fits well with J.I.D’s style, creating an engaging experience for listeners.

J.I.D’s new album is more than just another release; it’s an important moment in hip-hop. He combines incredible skill and captivating storytelling to create lasting music that connects with listeners now and will continue to do so in the future. When you finish listening, you’re left with strong emotions and thoughtful insights on culture—something J.I.D always delivers. God Does Like Ugly boldly confirms his role as a major player who will shape hip-hop for many years ahead.