Ciara Releases Reissue of Goodies Removing R. Kelly and Adding Windows Alert Noise

Home News Chloe Baxter November 30th, 2024 - 5:35 PM

Ciara’s Goodies is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a reissue that has caused a stir for both intentional and unexpected reasons. Ciara, known for her Club Nokia performance and upcoming appearances on the Missy Elliot tour, released the revamped version of her iconic 2004 album features a notable change: the removal of R. Kelly’s controversial contribution to “Next To You.”

According to Stereogum, this decision follows Kelly’s conviction on multiple serious charges, including sex trafficking and child pornography, which he failed to appeal earlier this year.

However, it’s not just the omission of Kelly that has fans talking.

A bizarre, unintentional mishap has surfaced on some vinyl pressings of the reissue. On “1, 2 Step” featuring Missy Elliott, listeners have reported hearing the unmistakable sound of a Windows pop-up alert.

The noise has left some fans bewildered, with TikTok videos showing the moment of realization when they thought their computers were malfunctioning.

One user, @vinylwithvodka, even posted a video, expressing shock that such an error passed through quality control.

While this glitch might seem like a minor hiccup, it’s quickly gone viral, with users humorously reacting to the unexpected sound on a classic track.

Whether this was an honest mistake or a quirky twist in Goodies’ legacy remains unclear, but it has certainly added an odd layer to this anniversary celebration.