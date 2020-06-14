6Lack, EarthGang, Mereba and J.I.D Form Supergroup Spillage Village and Release Single “End of Daze”

Home News Peter Mann June 14th, 2020 - 7:38 PM

Atlanta, Georgia-based hip hop supergroup, Spillage Village, is a behemoth of epic raw talent, whose origins date back to the early 2010’s. For their latest single “End of Daze” it’s a who’s who of producers, emcees and singer-songwriters that come in a cohesively eclectic package, courtesy of its most notable backing by hip hop artist extraordinaire J. Cole’s, Dreamville Records. As previously reported in Pitchfork, “Spillage Village is a supergroup featuring J.I.D, EarthGang, 6LACK, Mereba, JurdanBryant, Hollywood JB, and Benji. Today, they’ve released a new track that’s set to be featured on a new album.”

In the spirit of Outkast and Goodie Mob, Spillage Village’s “End of Daze” serves up a heavy helping of funky, ethereal southern flavor. Not only is their latest single a nostalgic call back to southern hip hop classic staples such as Stankonia, Soul Food and Trap Muzik, but just like Village’s respective predecessors it comes complete with social commentary amidst contentious times. As previously reported in Complex, the song “…features production credits from longtime J. Cole producer Elite, Mike Dean, and several others—also came laced with a visual treatment that features all of the Spillage Village members enjoying a smoke and rap session as they watch the world collapse on TV.”

The video for “End of Daze” has the collective gathered around a couch outside sitting in front of a television set watching a whirlwind of tragic events that have happened in just this year. Whether it’s reports of COVID-19 or more poignantly the social injustices that have shook the nation following the deaths of Ahmaud Aubrey and George Floyd and the worldwide protests that have prompted them. The aforementioned Complex article details further that, “The song’s premise, as well as the music video, is meant to reflect on all of the catastrophic events that have happened in 2020 already—Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing, natural disasters, the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, and COVID-19—which makes it feel like we are arriving at the ‘end of days,’ otherwise known as the end of the world.”

Primary members of Spillage Village consists of J.I.D. as well as EarthGang duo Doctur Dot and Johnny Venus, who faired well at The Fonda in Los Angeles, California in late January of this year. From 2017 to 2019, EarthGang have released a trilogy of EPs Rags, Robots and Royalty which have lead up to their major label debut, last year’s Mirrorland via Dreamville/Interscope/Spillage Village. According to our album review here on mxdwn, “The pair, composed of lyricists DocturDot and Johnny Venus successfully melds elements of jazz, trap, R&B, poetry and a new styling all of their own to produce an album that—despite its bold ambition—never misses a beat. This album has the uncanny characteristic of being both wholly new and yet somehow wildly familiar. The two share a special air that both invites listeners into the group’s world and keeps them on their toes at all times.”