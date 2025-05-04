Don Toliver Releases New Song With Doja Cat From F1 Soundtrack “Lose My Mind”

Home News Khalliah Gardner May 4th, 2025 - 2:19 PM

The music world is excited about the release of “Lose My Mind,” a lively new song by Don Toliver with Doja Cat. This energetic track kicks off the soundtrack for “F1 THE ALBUM,” tied to Apple’s thrilling action movie, “F1.” Produced by famous hit-maker Ryan Tedder and featuring Hans Zimmer’s powerful theme from the film, this song is set to be popular among racing fans and music lovers.

The official music video is a thrilling visual that goes along with the song, matching the excitement of the film. Both the song and video capture the fast-paced drama and thrill of Formula 1 racing, showing a world where every moment matters and choices can change everything. Fans can now pre-order “F1 THE ALBUM”, which is expected to feature exciting and energetic music similar to popular soundtracks like “Barbie The Album” and “The Greatest Showman”.

The movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who also worked on “Top Gun: Maverick”. It features Brad Pitt playing Sonny Hayes, a former Formula 1 racer making a comeback for one last shot at redemption. With talented actors like Javier Bardem and Damson Idris alongside him, the film offers constant action, intense rivalries, and an exciting story matched by its lively soundtrack.

Don Toliver said in a recent interview that it’s amazing to work with producers like Ryan Tedder and have music featured by Hans Zimmer. His collaboration with Doja Cat is an exciting part of his career, and you can really feel the connection between them in the song. As people eagerly await the album and movie, “Lose My Mind” offers an exciting preview by blending music with motorsport into a powerful mix of sound and action.