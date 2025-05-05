Doechii Remixes Westside Gunn’s “Egypt”

Home News Leila DeJoui May 5th, 2025 - 8:47 PM

On May 2, 2025, Grammy-award winning rapper, Doechii, released the remixed version of “Egypt.” The song, which is by the Grammy-nominated rapper, Westside Gunn, was originally released on April 18, 2025. According to an article on Fader, when the song was originally released, Doechii went onto her Instagram and posted a video on her story of her reacting to the song. She wrote in the caption, “If @westsidegunn feel me I don’t need to be understood by anyone else fr !!!,” which he also responded to in a post he made on X. Then, quickly, the duo released the remix for the song, which features Doechii.

Listen to “Egypt.”

The song opens with a sample of Doechii being interviewed. She is asked what artists she has been recently listening to, and one of the artists that she named was Gunn. The song begins right after Doechii mentions Gunn and says how she loves him and that he is “so talented, so incredible.” The words “so incredible” echo until there is a second of silence. Once the silence is over, the song begins.

The remix starts off with an old-timey tune with a beat over it. The sample plays for a little while before Gunn’s vocals are introduced. He starts with some ad libs while the instrumental is playing. A little but after Gunn starts rapping for a majority of the song. Doechii does not make an appearance until later and she stays on the track until the end of the song.