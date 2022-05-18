John Legend Drops Fun New Song “Dope” Featuring JID

Home News Megan Mandatta May 18th, 2022 - 8:13 PM

12-time Grammy award-winning artist John Legend has released his new single “Dope” featuring J.I.D. The new song is produced by Ian Kirkpatrick and J.I.D. and is sure to be the next summer radio hit with its catchy tune. The full lyric video can be found below.

“I’m so thrilled to be releasing new music,” John Legend commented. “The past year or so has been so exciting for me creatively. I have been writing and collaborating with some of the most talented people in music, and we have some great new material to share with the world. ‘Dope’ is one of my favorites. I love the energy of the song. I loved collaborating with my gifted co-writers and producers, and J.I.D is one of my favorite emerging artists in hip-hop. I hope the song can be a part of people’s soundtrack for this summer.”

“Dope” first debuted at the iHeart Awards during a performance with Charlie Puth. The release is set to be the first under his new label Republic Records.