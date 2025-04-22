Ty Dolla $ign Duets With His Incarcerated Brother “Big TC” During Coachella Set

Home News Michelle Grisales April 22nd, 2025 - 12:50 AM

Photo credit: Brandy Hornback

Currently serving a 67-years-to-life sentence for murder at Calipatria State Prison in California, Big TC, Ty Dolla $igns big brother, appeared on a massive screen during his performance on Friday, April 18, singing from behind bars in a powerful pre-recorded video.

NME reported that the stage was transformed into a prison yard setting, complete with barbed wire and chain-link fencing, setting the tone. As Big TC’s voice rang out, a live choir joined in.

Ty Dolla $ign has consistently spoken out in support of his brother, maintaining his innocence since the release of his 2015 debut album Free TC, which was dedicated to him. In a candid 2016 interview with Vice, Ty shared the emotional toll of his brother’s incarceration: “Have you ever had a family member die? It’s basically that. He’s basically dead. It’s like hell, almost. A living hell.”

He continued, “He’s a human. A smartass human. A talented human… He’s a human who is mine but who is totally different than he was then. You grow everyday. You change everyday. The whole system is fucked up, too.” Ty even reflected on the justice system’s harshness, stating, “I damn near say that if you’re going to put someone in for life, you might as well kill them.”

