Black Sabbath’s Back To The Beginning Show Reportedly Streamed By Over 5 Million People

July 7th, 2025

According to metalinjection.net, it is not a it’s no shock that the Back to the Beginning livestream this past Saturday was a massive success. Held at Villa Park in Birmingham, UK, the historical event marked the final live appearance of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath. According to The Guardian, the farewell show was livestreamed to more than five million viewers worldwide, solidifying its place as one of the biggest moments in metal history.

More than 40,000 fans packed into the stadium to witness a legendary bill that included Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Anthrax and a number of all-star supergroup tributes to Ozzy and Black Sabbath classics. Hosted by actor and lifelong metalhead Jason Momoa, the event was a final love letter to the fans and the city that shaped one of music’s most influential bands.

Also, Back to the Beginning was also a massive fundraiser with digital tickets priced from $29.99 and climbing for premium packages and with all proceeds going to Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice, the event is likely to have raised millions for charity.