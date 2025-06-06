Black Sabbath’s Back To The Beginning Final Show Will Be Able To Be Streamed Worldwide

Home News Leila DeJoui June 6th, 2025 - 4:18 PM

On July 5, 2025, Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne performed his last-ever live performance. He was joined by the original members of Black Sabbath for the first and last time in two decades, according to an article by BlabberMouth. The original members include Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. Their show, Back to the Beginning, was not just a concert, but also a celebration of metal music and enjoying Osbourne’s last moments on the big stage. Their headlining event was sold-out and joined by many other iconic bands. Black Sabbath shared the stage with Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Slayer, Alice In Chains and many more. It has recently been confirmed that this iconic event will be available for a global livestream.

The concert sold out in under 16 minutes, but to share the experience with people who were not able to get tickets, they are livestreaming the event. The tickets for the livestream event will go on sale on June 6, 2025. The show is also supporting charities that are close to Osbourne’s heart. The livestream will be broadcasted from Birmingham, United Kingdom’s Villa Park, where the event is taking place. Before being joined by the members of Black Sabbath, Osbourne will be playing a short set of his own.

Back in 2023, Osbourne had cancelled his tour “for now,” due to some health problems and an extensive surgery. Since then, he was unable to go back on tour and unable to give his fans the goodbye he wanted to. With this performance, he is able to give his fans and Black Sabbath’s fans the goodbye he wanted.