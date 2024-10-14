Zakk Wylde Drops From Remainder Of ‘Experience Hendrix’ Tour To Prepare For Ozzy Osbourne’s Induction Ceremony Performance

Home News Cait Stoddard October 14th, 2024 - 4:03 PM

According to loudwire.com, Zakk Wylde has mentioned that he will be dropping out of the remaining shows for the Experience Hendrix Tour. Wylde, who has ben a part of the tribute tour lineup over the years, has run into a scheduling conflict and instead will be spending his time preparing for his appearance at Ozzy Osbourne‘s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

“Due to unavoidable scheduling conflicts, Zakk Wylde will be unable to perform at the remaining dates of the Experience Hendrix tour. This is due to his inclusion in the upcoming performance honoring Ozzy Osbourne’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The affected tour dates are as follows: October 15 – October 19. We apologize to fans for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as Zakk takes part in this momentous occasion. All other scheduled performances on the Experience Hendrix tour will continue as planned.” said Wylde.

While Wylde does bring a big draw on the tour, he is not the only talented guitarist paying tribute to Jimi Hendrix. Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Eric Johnson, Samantha Fish, Dweezil Zappa, Chris Layton, Taj Mahal and Noah Hunt are among the participants in this year’s run.

There are five shows left on the run including a Nashville performance on October 15, whith dates in Georgia and Florida to finish out the run. Tickets are available through the Experience Hendrix website.

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz