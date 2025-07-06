Guns N’ Roses Cover Black Sabbath’s “It’s Alright,” “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath,” “Never Say Die” & “Junior’s Eyes” During Back To The Beginning Show

Home News Juliet Paiz July 6th, 2025 - 8:25 PM

According to Loudwire, Guns N’ Roses paid tribute to Black Sabbath with a surprise set of covers during the “Back to the Beginning” show in Birmingham, Ozzy Osbourne’s hometown. The show was part of a special night celebrating Ozzy’s long career, and Guns N’ Roses made it even more memorable by playing four Black Sabbath songs in a row.

They started with “It’s Alright,” a deep cut from Sabbath’s early days, with Duff McKagan singing lead. His voice brought a soft feel to the song. Then the band kicked things up with “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath,” bringing in heavy guitars and loud energy. Slash’s guitar work shined, while Axl Rose pushed his voice to match the wild sound of the original.

Next was “Never Say Die,” a fiery track that kept the crowd moving. The final song in the tribute was “Junior’s Eyes,” a slower and moodier piece that showed off the band’s range and deep respect for Sabbath’s full body of work.

Guns N’ Roses don’t often play covers during their shows, especially not a full set like this. But in the place where Black Sabbath got their start, it felt like a true moment of thanks. The crowd was all in, and the performance felt personal and real. As Ozzy prepares to step away from live shows, this felt like a loud and loving send off from one rock legend to another.