Every Song That Was Played At ‘Back To The Beginning’ Including Ozzy Osbourne & Black Sabbath’s Last Performance

July 5th, 2025

Now that Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne’s momentous ‘Back To The Beginning’ show has concluded, fans can start to revisit the concert’s setlist and various iconic moments. The show’s musical director, Tom Morello was not joking when he stated that the show would be the ‘most historic day in heavy metal history.’ The concert took place at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England and the stadium was built on the same streets where Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward grew up. ‘Back To The Beginning’ featured an incredible range of rock and metal artists that continuously raised the bar higher and higher after each performance until the iconic Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne topped it all off. Below is a more detailed breakdown of the setlist provided by LouderSound.

Mastodon:

“Black Tongue” from The Hunter (2011) “Blood and Thunder” from Leviathan (2004) Black Sabbath’s “Supernaut” from Vol. 4. (1972) with Mario Duplantier of Gojira, Danny Carey of Tool and Eloy Casagrande of Slipknot

Rival Sons:

“Do Your Worst” from Feral Roots (2019) Black Sabbath’s “Electric Funeral” from Paranoid (1970) “Secret” from Great Western Valkyrie (2014)

Anthrax:

“Indians” from Among the Living (1986) Black Sabbath’s “Into the Void” from Master of Reality (1971)

Halestorm:

“Love Bites (So Do I)” from The Strange Case of… (2012) “Rain Your Blood on Me” from Everest (2025) Ozzy Osbourne’s “Perry Mason” from Ozzmosis (1995)

Lamb of God:

“Laid to Rest” from Ashes of the Wake (2004) “Redneck” from Sacrament (2006) Black Sabbath’s “Children of the Grave” from Master of Reality (1971)

Supergroup A:

Ozzy Osbourne’s “The Ultimate Sin” from The Ultimate Sin (1986) with Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme, Jake E Lee of Ozzy Osbourne, David Ellefson of Megadeth, Mike Bordin of Faith No More and Adam Wakeman of Ozzy Osbourne Ozzy Osbourne’s “Shot in the Dark” from The Ultimate Sin (1986) with David Draiman of Disturbed, Jake E Lee, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin and Adam Wakeman Black Sabbath’s “Sweet Leaf” from Master of Reality (1971) with David Draiman, Nuno Bettencourt, Scott Ian of Anthrax, David Ellefson, Mike Bordin and Adam Wakeman Ozzy Osbourne’s “Believer” from Diary of a Madman (1981) with Whitfield Crane of Ugly Kid Joe, Nuno Bettencourt, Scott Ian, Frank Bello of Anthrax, II [Sleep Token] and Adam Wakeman Black Sabbath’s “Changes” from Vol. 4 (1972) with Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, II and Adam Wakeman Ozzy Osbourne’s “Mr. Crowley” from Blizzard of Ozz (1980) with Jack Black, Revel Ian (son of Scott Ian), Roman Morello (son of Tom Morello) and other young musicians

Alice In Chains:

“Man in the Box” from Facelift (1990) “Would?” from Singles (1992) Black Sabbath’s “Fairies Wear Boots” from Paranoid (1970)

Gojira:

“Stranded” from Magma (2016) “Silvera” from Magma (2016) “Mea culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” from Mea culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) (2024) with Marina Viotti Black Sabbath’s “Under the Sun” from Vol. 4 (1972)

Drum Off:

Black Sabbath’s “Symptom of the Universe” from Sabotage (1975) with Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Travis Barker of blink-182 and Danny Carey, plus Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), Nuno Bettencourt and Rudy Sarzo of Whitesnake

Supergroup B:

Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law” from British Steel (1980) with Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, Tom Morello, K.K. Downing of Judas Priest, Adam Jones of Tool, Rudy Sarzo and Danny Carey Black Sabbath’s “Snowblind” from Vol. 4 (1972) with Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, K.K. Downing, Adam Jones, Rudy Sarzo and Danny Carey Ozzy Osbourne’s “Flying High Again” from Diary of a Madman (1981) with Sammy Hagar of Van Halen, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo, Chad Smith and Vernon Reid of Living Colour Montrose’s “Rock Candy” from At The Record Plant 1973 (Live) (1973) with Sammy Hagar, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo, Chad Smith and Tom Morello Ozzy Osbourne’s “Bark at the Moon” from Bark at the Moon (1983) with Papa V Perpetua of Ghost, Vernon Reid, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo and Travis Barker Aerosmith’s “Train Kept a Rollin’” from Get Your Wings (1974) with Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, Ron Wood of The Rolling Stones, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo and Travis Barker Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way” from Toys in the Attic (1975) / Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” from Led Zeppelin II (1969) with Steven Tyler, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo and Chad Smith

Pantera:

“Cowboys from Hell” from Cowboys from Hell (1990) “Walk” from Vulgar Display of Power (1992) Black Sabbath’s “Planet Caravan” from Paranoid (1970) Black Sabbath’s “Electric Funeral” from Paranoid (1970)

Tool:

“Forty Six & 2” from Ænema (1996) Black Sabbath’s “Hand of Doom” from Paranoid (1970) “Ænema” from Ænema (1996)

Slayer:

“Disciple” from God Hates Us All (2001) “War Ensemble” from Seasons in the Abyss (1990) Black Sabbath’s “Wicked World” from Black Sabbath (1970) “South of Heaven” from South of Heaven (1988) “Raining Blood” from Reign in Blood (1986) “Angel of Death” from Reign in Blood (1986)

Guns N’ Roses:

Black Sabbath’s “Never Say Die” from Never Say Die! (1978) Black Sabbath’s “Junior’s Eyes” from Never Say Die! (1978) Black Sabbath’s “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath” from Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (1973) “Welcome to the Jungle” from Appetite for Destruction (1987) “Paradise City” from Appetite for Destruction (1987)

Metallica:

Black Sabbath’s “Hole in the Sky” from Sabotage (1975) “Creeping Death” from Ride the Lightning (1984) “For Whom The Bell Tolls” from Ride the Lightning (1984) Black Sabbath’s “Johnny Blade” from Never Say Die! (1978) “Battery” from Master of Puppets (1986) “Master of Puppets” from Master of Puppets (1986)

Ozzy Osbourne:

“I Don’t Know” from Blizzard of Ozz (1981) “Mr. Crowley” from Blizzard of Ozz (1981) “Suicide Solution” from Blizzard of Ozz (1981) “Mama, I’m Coming Home” from No More Tears (1992) “Crazy Train” from Blizzard of Ozz (1981)

Black Sabbath: