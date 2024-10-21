Maynard James Keenan, Wolfgang Van Halen, Zakk Wylde & More Play “Crazy Train,” “Mama, I’m Coming Home” & “No More Tears” During Ozzy Osbourne’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Home News Juliet Paiz October 21st, 2024 - 1:49 AM

The Sessanta show, to honour Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday, featuring performances from Primus, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, held at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 April, 2024.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to Consequence, during Ozzy Osbournes induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, there was a stellar lineup of rock icons who delivered an incredible performance of some of his greatest hits. Maynard James Keenan, Wolfgang Van Halen and Zakk Wylde (Osbourne’s guitarist) took to the stage to honor the legendary rocker Ozzy is himself. Some of the songs performed were “Crazy Train,” “Mama, Im Coming Home,” and “No More Tears” which all proved his wonderful influence on rock music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall)

Keenan’s vocals brought a new energy to the song “No More Tears” as Wolfgang Van Halen’s electrifying guitar solos filled the stage and paid tribute to the classic riffs. Zakk Wylde gave an intense performance of “Mama, I’m Coming Home” emphasizing his own connection to Ozzy’s music. Not only was he honored for his influence on rock music, but he was also celebrated due to his chart success earlier in the year. His collaboration with Billy Morison on the track “Crack Cocaine” hit number one on rock radio. This shows that even though he’s been in the industry for decades he continues to make an impact.