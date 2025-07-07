Lamb Of God Releases Official Studio Recording Of Black Sabbath Cover “Children Of The Grave”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 7th, 2025 - 1:36 PM

Today, metal band Lamb of God have surprise-released an official studio recording of their cover of “Children of the Grave.” The group debuted the charging and timely cover of the iconic Black Sabbath song live during their appearance at BACK TO THE BEGINNING, which was Ozzy Osbourne and Sabbath’s heavily anticipated final show.

During the historical evening that took place at Villa Park in Birmingham, UK, Lamb of God celebrated Ozzy and Black Sabbath’s legacy alongside a who’s-who of their peers, including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool and recent tourmates Mastodon, before a final bow from Ozzy and Black Sabbath themselves.

“Lamb of God being invited to perform with Black Sabbath at their final show is one of the greatest honors of our career,” says lead guitarist Mark Morton. “As an offering to the celebration, we’ve recorded our take on their classic ‘Children of the Grave,’ a protest song with lyrics that are as relevant today as they were in 1971 when the original was released.

The artist adds: “Black Sabbath invented heavy metal and in doing so, they changed the world. This genre that they created brings immeasurable joy to fans all over the world. We are so grateful to have the heavy metal community to call our home, and so grateful to Black Sabbath for the gift of their music that they’ve given to all of us.”

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete