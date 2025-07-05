Pantera Performs Live Covers of “Planet Caravan” and “Electric Funeral” During Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning Final Show

Home News Skylar Jameson July 5th, 2025 - 9:00 PM

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Pantera was another iconic band to take the stage at Black Sabbath’s final concert, Back to the Beginning. Along with their song “Cowboys From Hell” and their arguably most well-known song “Walk”, Pantera covered Black Sabbath’s “Planet Caravan” and “Electric Funeral”. Pantera’s set got the crowd riled up as they formed an intense circle mosh pit. According to Consequence, even movie star Jason Mamoa took part in the moshing during Pantera’s set. Pantera commanded the stage throughout their entire performance. Take a look at Pantera’s powerhouse performances of “Planet Caravan” and “Electric Funeral” below.

Electric Funeral- Pantera en “ Back to the beginning ” pic.twitter.com/bYdedfXXNN — Negrura (@negradolarizada) July 5, 2025

This isn’t the first time Pantera had covered “Planet Caravan” or “Electric Funeral” by Black Sabbath, as they released studio recordings of these songs years ago. Pantera is just one of many legendary acts to perform at Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning. Pantera recently opened up for Metallica on their tour and the two bands both played at this show, with Metallica delivering a magnificent performance of “Hole in the Sky” and “Johnny Blade”. Also, gen-z pop-punk artist Yungblud took the stage with a cover of “Changes”. Then, we also saw Steven Tyler perform with a supergroup. Back to the Beginning has been a night to remember!