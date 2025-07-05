Mastodon Cover Black Sabbath’s “Supernaut” At Back To The Beginning Show

Home News Isabella Bergamini July 5th, 2025 - 6:45 PM

Fellow heavy metal band Mastodon has joined in on celebrating the legacy of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath during the Back to the Beginning farewell show. The show is taking place at the Villa Park venue in Birmingham, England and features a stacked cast of rock enthusiasts including but not limited to Mastodon, Rival Sons, Anthrax, Halestorm, Tool, Lamb of God, Alice in Chains and many more. Additionally, multiple musicians of all genres have sent in video messages celebrating the two icons which have been played throughout the concert. Musicians such as AC/DC, Def Leppard, Billy Idol, Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper and Elton John are among the many that have contributed a message.

🔥BACK to the beginning🔥

Mastodon、15分で会場の熱気を急上昇させたまま終了！！短すぎる、でも強すぎた！！

Mastodon lit up the whole venue in just 15 minutes—and left us wanting more!🔥#BackToTheBeginning#OzzyOsbourne #BlackSabbath #mastodon pic.twitter.com/wCvwOTENwT — kiki_winter 7/5 Back To The Beginning (@kiki_winter368) July 5, 2025

One of the first famous acts to take to the stage was Mastodon. According to Loudwire, Mastodon performed three quick songs, including a cover that easily got fans excited for the show. The band started with two of their own songs, “Black Tongue” from their 2011 album, The Hunter and “Blood and Thunder” from their 2004 album, Leviathan. Afterwards, they performed a cover of Black Sabbath’s 1972 track, “Supernaut” from Vol. 4. However, they were not alone for their cover. The band was joined by three drummers from other iconic metal bands including Gojira’s Mario Duplantier, Slipknot’s Eloy Casagrande and Tool’s Danny Carey. After Mastodon’s show-stopping fifteen minute performance, Rival Sons took the mantle of keeping the crowd’s excitement up. Those who are looking to be a part of the action, but could not make it to the concert are in luck as the official “Back to the Beginning” show livestream is available for purchase now.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi