Slipknot Updates Their Website And Adds a Countdown

Nu-Metal icons Slipknot have completely revamped their website with an eerie new mystery for fans to uncover.

Slipknot’s official website youcantkillme.com now redirects to a page at the URL 742617000027.net. A sparse website which just features the text “Worse forwards than backwards” and a box where users can input text. According to a report by loudwire.com , various ‘passwords’ entered into the website will yield different results. Most inputs just add a small window which says “You have nothing to contribute so stay the fuck out” and causes some genuinely unsettling soundscapes to play on the website.

However, input of the phrase ‘comeplaydying’ (the title of the opening track to the band’s debut record Iowa) yields a message which says “”Intrusion Detected. You are being observed. By continuing, you consent to: Your actions being tracked Your data being harvested And your identity being marked for future contact.You also agree to immediate ownership and full responsibility for the contents of the box — should it find you.” In addition to this cryptic message the website also displays a countdown timer which expires on July 20th.

It’s entirely unclear what this countdown is to, what the waiver of privacy rights means, and perhaps most interestingly what ‘the box’ is. One can assume all of this will be revealed in time, many fans have speculated that it has something to do with the 25th anniversary of Iowa, some even think the box in question is a box set release of the album, but it seems only time will truly tell.