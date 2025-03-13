Brandi Carlile & Elton John Share Emotional New Video For “Swing For The Fences”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 13th, 2025 - 12:30 PM

Today, Brandi Carlile and Elton John has released the music video for their latest single, “Swing For The Fences.” Directed by acclaimed director Xavier Dolan and working alongside celebrated choreographer Damien Jalet, the video is a dynamic and emotional exploration of sensuality and liberation.

Starring William Darby and Abdalla Amour, the video follows a young man who is home alone, dancing frantically, galvanized by the song and its energy. As he continues his liberating improvisation, the dance becomes more personal and visceral, before slowing as he is joined by a lover, which ends with a intimate kiss.

While talking about the music video, Dolan, said “When Brandi and Elton reached out with their song, the brief mentioned it was written for “young queer kids”. I immediately saw this young lonely man dancing to himself. It isn’t fortuitous that music and dancing have always been central to queer culture; it is an ultimate act of expression, abandonment, selflessness. I’m so grateful they came to me with this incredible opportunity to film a young person claiming his power and pride through music and dance, especially at a time where some people, some very powerful people, are trying to weaken and rescind that power, and tame that pride.”

Jalet adds: “Helping Xavier to put together this video with such a beautiful and hopeful message was an offer I couldn’t refuse. The goal here was to not dim or tame the feeling of an eruptive and spontaneous dancing joy by over choreographed routines. Departing from William’s dynamics and improvisations and by his balletic background and by Xavier’s clear ideas on all the clashing emotional states the character is going through.”

While talking about the song, John said: “When we recorded ‘Swing For The Fences’, it was the moment that crystallised where the album was going. It was hard to get to that point, but we knew we had to rise to the occasion and we all just felt this massive sense of joy and euphoria. After our initial difficulties, all the uncertainties started to dissipate when this song came together. It just sounded great.”

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz