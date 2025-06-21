Mötley Crüe Drops New Version of “Home Sweet Home” With Dolly Parton

Home News Leila DeJoui June 21st, 2025 - 12:21 AM

On June 20, 2025, the rock singer, Mötley Crüe, announced the release of a new singles collection. Their collection, From The Beginning, is set to release on Sept. 12 of this year via BMG. On the same day as their collections release, the band is also anticipated to begin their 10-show residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada. From The Beginning is Mötley Crüe’s way of showcasing their bands traces of their career from their start to their now well-known band. Their collection also includes their re-imagined version of “Home Sweet Home.” Their new version of the song is a heartfelt duet with Dolly Parton, and is now available for streaming.

Listen to and watch “Home Sweet Home.”

The beginning of the song starts off pretty soft, with lower notes and a slower paced instrumental. As the song progresses, the vocals from both parties become even more powerful and the instrumental gets more aggressive. “‘Home Sweet Home’ was first released in 1985 as a single from our Theatre Of Pain album,” said Mötely Crüe. “For an icon like Dolly Parton to sing on a song that has not only meant so much to us but to all the fans through the years, is a career high that means a lot to us. We couldn’t be happier to celebrate the 40th anniversary of ‘Home Sweet Home’ in this special way, and we’re excited to share this version of the song with all the Dolly and Mötley fans around the world.”