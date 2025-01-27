Frank Bello Teases New Anthrax Album For Fall 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard January 27th, 2025 - 2:39 PM

According to consequence.net, Anthrax‘s bassist Frank Bello has mentioned that the long-awaited follow-up to the band’s 2016 album, For All Kings, is set for a September or October release. Bello dropped the information at the NAMM convention during a new interview with American Music Supply about his new signature Spector bass guitar.

“We have a new Anthrax record coming out,” Bello said. “And it’s been about eight years. It’s been a while. So, we have a new Anthrax record. This bass guitar will be shown everywhere we go. We’re gonna start touring. The record’s supposed to come out September or October.” The bassist added that the band has “big touring plans” to support the release of the new album as well.

“If you know Anthrax, you know what we do. We stay on the road for quite a while,” Bello said. “There’s some very big shows being planned right now, which I can’t talk about, but I’m very psyched. So 2025 is the year. And I’m glad that we have this new Spector bass ready in the chambers because this bass is gonna go a long way and I just can’t wait cause I know what I have on stage. I’m very psyched about it.”

Back in May of 2023, it was reported that Anthrax were in the studio working on the record with producer Jay Ruston and the updates on the album’s progress had been scarce ever since. In the meantime, drummer Charlie Benante has been busy playing in a reunited and revamped version of Pantera.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz