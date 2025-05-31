Logic Releases Music Video For “Bad Mother Fucker”

Home News Khalliah Gardner May 31st, 2025 - 3:37 PM

Logic has made a big impact on the music world with his new music video for “Bad Mother Fucker,” an important song from the soundtrack of his first feature film, Paradise Records. The vibrant and lively video shares Logic’s personal story filled with resilience and gratitude. It serves as a perfect introduction to the movie, which will debut at the well-known Tribeca Film Festival on June 6. This moment is significant in Logic’s career, marking his move from musician to filmmaker while skillfully connecting these creative fields.

“Bad Mother Fucker” stays true to Logic’s style, showcasing his fast raps and energetic performance. The music video shows a happy story of overcoming challenges in life, inviting viewers to see how Logic has succeeded despite difficulties. Besides its interesting visuals, the video is a heartfelt thank-you to important people in his life. It features many famous guest appearances by stars like Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Martin Starr, Juicy J., Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Ron Perlman and Rainn Wilson. These cameos make it exciting and show how many people’s lives have been impacted through Logic’s influence he even follows along helping build connections throughout this journey

This music video stands out because it features Logic’s close family and friends. His wife, young son, and father are highlighted in the video, adding a personal touch to the story. Friends like Tramayne Hudson and Tajh Jordan (aka Queen Flawless Shade), who was Miss Gay Oregon before, also appear prominently. Their participation shows how much of himself Logic has invested in this project emotionally. By handling the writing, directing, and funding himself, Logic makes sure that the film truly reflects his life story and important relationships.

In “Bad Mother Fucker,” Logic presents a strong new song and showcases the many influences and supporters important to his career. Fans await Paradise Records, and this music video gives them an exciting preview of what looks like will be a memorable artistic journey. It highlights how Logic has grown as an artist who appreciates his past while exploring fresh creative paths.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz