Logic Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

On the heels of releasing his eighth studio album, College Park, in a new deal with BMG, Grammy-nominated rapper, songwriter, and record producer Logic announces a US tour. Produced by Live Nation, Logic: The College Park Tour with Special Guest Juicy J, kicks off May 25th in Madison, WI.

Additionally, BobbyBoy Records’ own C Dot Castro and Travis Stacey will open all shows.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presales beginning Tuesday, March 7th. The general on-sale will begin Friday, March 10th at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.

College Park encompasses Logic’s musical and life journey to date and also celebrates a new beginning for the rapper. Following a 10-year stint with Def Jam Records, Logic partnered with BMG for this latest release, which features singles including “Wake Up,” “Wassup,” “Highlife,” and “Lightsabers.”

The album has been praised by fans and critics alike, with The New York Times calling it “his most personal album yet,” and Entertainment Weekly declaring it “a sonically gorgeous, emotionally complex tour de force.”

Logic is one of the most successful artists of his generation, with five consecutive number-one albums on the Billboard 200 chart and over 1.6 billion streams globally. He’s amassed a passionate and engaged fan base of “superfans” known as the “Rat Pack,” who have propelled him.

Logic 2023 US Tour Dates:

May 25 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

May 27 – Chicago @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

May 28 – Detroit @ Fox Theatre

May 31 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Center

June 02 – Boston @ MGM Music Hall

June 03 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

June 04 – New York City @ Hammerstein Ballroom

June 07 – Philadelphia @ The Met

June 08 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

June 10 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amp

June 11 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

June 12 – New Orleans @ Fillmore

June 14 – Houston @ 713 Music Hall

June 15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

June 16 – Dallas @ South Side Ballroom

June 19 – Denver @ Fillmore Auditorium

June 20 – Salt Lake City @ Union Event Center

June 22 – Seattle @ WAMU Theater

June 23 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Resorts Amp

June 25 – San Francisco @ The Masonic

June 28 – Los Angeles @ YouTube Theater

June 29 – San Diego @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park